



Many African countries have no ability to enforce customs agreements, and this could be a major hindrance to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, its secretary general Wamkele Mene has said.

“In general the capacity of customs authorities is very, very low,” he told a webinar organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum on Thursday.

Mene said he went to a small crossing on the border between Nigeria and Niger the week before, “and it was very clear to me that there are countries on the continent who simply don’t have the capacity to implement this agreement, and that is going to be a hindrance, and that is going to be a very, very big challenge.”

He said: “They have the political will, the legal commitment is there, but the capacity is what we have to improve on.”

This wasn’t true for all the countries. “Some countries and some regions have very strong customs procedures,” he said.

“They have the capacity to enforce the customs rules that we have agreed to.”

Mene said the lockdown associated with the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the implementation of the AfCFTA from last year until the start of this year, but it came with many lessons.





“We learnt that, because of this disruption in global supply chains, Africa must accelerate industrial development so that we rely less on global supply chains and rely more on regional supply chains,” he said. “Covid-19 was a hindrance but it also helped focus our minds on what we need to do to accelerate our own industrial development as a continent.”

He said the distribution of vaccines around the world also shows that Africa had to develop its own generic drug industry “so that the generic drug industry is at the service of Africa’s public health imperatives as well as at the service of Africa’s industrialisation”.

He said it was good news that South Africa would soon be producing vaccines.

“We have to scale that throughout the continent,” he said.

“It means we must relook at Africa’s property rights regime, and we must ask ourselves what is the extent to which our intellectual property rights regime contribute to public health in Africa, and contribute to industrialisation in Africa. That is the really big lesson that we must draw from Covid-19.”