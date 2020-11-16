



The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture, has proposed to build and complete a trade fair village for manufacturers in Akwa Ibom State.

The President, Mr Nseyen Ebong, said this during the inaugural meeting on the formation of youths and women wing of the group in Uyo, the state capital.

He said the trade fair village would avail entrepreneurs the opportunity to increase product sales, market both old and new products, meet and interact with customers and attract local and foreign investors.

According to him, the organisation had already produced young and talented manufacturers who are breaking new grounds adding that there was the need to build an environment where their products would be constantly showcased and received good patronage.

He expressed the hope that the narrative of women and youths who had been used as praise singers to politicians at political rallies, would be changed as the UYOCCIMA intends to register one thousand five hundred new businesses before 2021 and also create over two million jobs before 2025.





Ebong said the anticipated businesses would be targeted at women and youths to turn them into drivers of industries and change the state from civil service-oriented domain to industrialized society.

Ebong said, “We want to change the narrative of our women and youths being used as praise singers to politicians at political rallies without any gain at the end of the day, as we hope to register one thousand five hundred new businesses before 2021 and also create over two million direct and indirect jobs before 2025.

“As an organised private sector, we hope to diversify to businesses so that jobs can be created for the people, especially youths and women.

“We have mentorship programmes to encourage, advice and help the young entrepreneurs attain better height. We also have financial support to advance individual businesses.”

Speaking on the expertise of the members, he said the chamber ” parades a repertoire of experienced and capable hands who are set to ensure that the indigenes of the state benefit economically from various training programmes through training and seminars that will be organised regularly at a minimal fee or free.”