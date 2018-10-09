



The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has stressed the importance of telecommunication services for national development, saying it drives sectoral development.

Speaking at the 2018 NCC Day at the Abuja International Trade Fair in Abuja, he said telecommunications services are very critical to lives, businesses and even in our social relationships.

Danbatta who spoke through the commission’s head of public relations, Reuben Muoka said the theme, ‘Enhancing SMEs in agribusiness through innovative technology’ was in line with the ultimate objective of the commission to use technology as an enabler of the overall economic growth and development in the country.

He said the commission through the availability of information and education, helped consumers to make informed choices in the use of ICT services as well as protecting telecom services consumers’ rights and privileges.

Earlier, the commission’s director of consumer affairs bureau, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, who was also represented by Mr Ayobamji Ojo, deputy director, consumer affairs bureau, said the commission facilitates deployment and use of broadband networks as a platform for economic growth innovation, job creation and global competitiveness by fostering increased strategic support for technology startups and SMEs across different sectors.

In her remarks, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s director-general, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, said the theme was designed pursuant to the Federal Government’s vision to diversify the nation’s economy from being a mono economy, with total dependence on oil to other sectors, especially agribusiness.

She applauded the NCC for creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry and ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.