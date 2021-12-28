Yuletide: NURTW president felicitates with members, Nigerians

As the country joins the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas and New year festivals, Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, National President of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has sent a goodwill message to Nigerians, especially Christians and members of the Union.

In his word, Alhaji Baruwa said, “I felicitate with our Christian brethren, and with all Nigerians in general, on the joyous occasion of Christmas of the year 2021.

“I urge every member of our Union not to take any alcoholic or intoxicating drink while driving throughout the festivity period and beyond, this year’s celebration calls for sober reflection in the view of the deadly omicron virus spreading across the world,” Baruwa warned.

He appreciated God, for His goodness and mercies over the country and especially upon all Christian believers, who are alive to witness another Christmas despite that COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the nation in 2020.

Alhaji Baruwa enjoined Christians to reflect on the lifestyle of Jesus Christ who lived sacrificially and worshiped God with total dedication, “Let us continue to seek the face of God and to relate in holiness love, peace, personal sacrifice, moderation, piousness and self-discipline as exhibited by Jesus Christ,” he said.

The President admonished union members and all other road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, maintain social distancing, and use masks at all times, asking drivers and passengers to always wash and sanitize their hands.

The president emphasized on members to continue to observe all protocols to contain the spread of the Omicron virus and should note that the union has a task force monitoring members’ compliance to protocols and will discipline erring members accordingly.

He advised members to strictly obey the FRSC, Police and other traffic managers on duty throughout the festive period.

“If you drink do not drive, if you drive do not drink, do not call or receive calls.

“I wish you all a wonderful festive celebration, Happy Christmas and New year Advance,” he said.