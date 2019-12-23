<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, airlines in Nigeria have recorded an increase in passengers amidst adjustment in air fares for the holiday ticket sales.

For passengers who did not book their flights early enough, they have been left with no choice than to pay more as findings by our correspondent indicated.

As at yesterday (Sunday), air fares rose by about 100 per cent especially on the South-South and South-East routes for Monday and Tuesday flights when many people would travel for the Christmas celebration.

A Lagos-Port Harcourt one-way ticket on most of the airlines cost between N55,000 to N79,700 despite the large turnout of passengers.

It was learnt that most airlines have sold out their seats for the holiday travels as many people made early booking ahead of their visit to country homes for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Lagos-Port Harcourt flight which used to cost between N33,000 to N40,000 now goes for about N80,000.

Newsmen report that following the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, many airlines have increased flights to Port Harcourt, Owerri and Asaba Airports.

Only Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri and Asaba Airport serve passengers in the eastern part of the country while some prefer to connect from Asaba or Uyo in Akwa Ibom depending on the proximity to their destinations.

Checks yesterday on Air Peace indicated that all seats for Monday and Tuesday on Asaba have been sold out.

Also it was learnt that a one-way flight to Asaba costs between N60,000 to N79,000 following the upsurge in the number of passengers.

“I can confirm to you that the traffic is extremely high now and the rush is unprecedented,” an airline source told our correspondent on Monday.

It was also gathered that the Lagos-Abuja flight as at yesterday now costs over N40,000 for one way, shooting up from N23,000-N28,000.

Also Lagos to Kano on Azman Air goes for between N37,500 to N40,000 from N28,000.

Spokesman of Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa said the rush is expected because of the yuletide season, adding, “We have also created more flights to cater for the needs of our guests so that no one is left stranded at any of our destinations.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airlines against frivolous cancellations even as it appealed to passengers to be mindful of the harmattan haze which might compel airlines to sometimes cancel or delay flights.

Speaking with our correspondent, spokesman of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye said, “Generally speaking, the rules are there. It is for us to enforce compliance. The weather is an act of God at this time of the year. The harmattan would come up, it has already given us the sign. It would affect flight movement. We can only plead with them (passengers) to bear with the operators but we will monitor to ensure that there is no frivolous cancellation.”