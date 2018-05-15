The Yobe Government says it has established a dedicated account to ensure the completion of the N11 billion Damaturu International Cargo Airport before the tenure expiration of the present administration.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam made the disclosure on Tuesday while inspecting work on the project in Kalallawa village, 17 kilometres from Damaturu.

‘‘We have opened a dedicated account called the Airport Project Account, money is there waiting for payment at any time,’’ Gaidam said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work at the airport.

Gaidam said the contractors should complete the project on time because government has the money to execute the project.

He said the state government had paid N5.6 billion out of the N11.3 billion contractual fee.

According to the governor, the project is cost effective compared to airports constructed at over N63 billion in other states.

Gaidam said work has reached 51.5 per cent completion with impressive speed and quality.

The contract was awarded in September 2017 with 15 months completion period.