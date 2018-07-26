The Yobe State Government on Thursday awarded a N1.760 billion contract to United Aviation Services for the supply and installation of communication gadgets at the Damaturu International Cargo Airport under construction.

The Commissioner for Works in the state, Lawan Shettima, who signed the contract on behalf of the state government, said the project was approved by the State Executive Council on the recommendations of the state Bureau for Public Procurement.

He said the equipment would be supplied and installed within five months.

The commissioner said government would mobilise the contractors with 30 per cent of the contract sum.

He advised the contractors to adhere to the specifications of the contractual agreement for government to have value for its money.

Mr Shettima said government had engaged consultants to ensure that the equipment were supplied and installed as specified in the contractual agreement.

Abubakar Babadada, a representative of United Aviation Services, assured the state government that the equipment were produced by a reputable company with long years of experience.

He said the equipment were fully on ground and ready for shipment into the country.

“I want to assure the state government that our company will supply and install the communication, navigation and meteorological equipment and all other accessories within the contractual period,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had last year awarded an N11.3 billion contract for the construction of the cargo airport in Damaturu.

The commissioner said the contract, which covers construction of runway and other structures, was awarded in September 2017 and had reached 50 per cent completion stage.

It is expected to be fully completed in the next seven months.