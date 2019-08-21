<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lai Mohammed, who was on Wednesday inaugurated as Minister of Information and Culture, has officially resumed at his post, Newsmen report.

Shortly after the inauguration of the 43 ministers of the Federal Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, Mr Mohammed stepped into his office building at the Federal Secretariat at about 2:10 p.m.

Workers in the ministry were seen in a joyous mood congratulating him on his re-appointment, as the 14th minister of Information and Culture.

Those that accompanied him to the office included: Samson Makunjuola, Information Officer of the ministry, Bashir Bolarinwa, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara, and some directors in the ministry.

NAN reports that Mr Mohammed is the immediate past Minister of Information in Buhari’s last administration.

By his re-appointment, Mr Mohammed retains his former portfolio as Information and Culture minister.

Also, reappointed Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, on Wednesday returned to his familiar turf with happy workers of the ministry celebrating his return to a ministry he headed from 2015 to May this year.

Newsmen report that the minister, along with the Minister of State (Transportation), Ms Gbemi Saraki, arrived the ministry at about 1.30 pm, and was received by jubilant workers who expressed joy at his return.

Newsmen also report that family and friends joined the staff of the ministry to welcome the minister, who told the crowd that he would officially resume duty on August 26.

“Thank you for the warm welcome; I will officially resume duty on Aug 26, address the staff and probably brief the media afterwards.

“I can see that some of you are doing well and I can see smiling faces, but I want to ask you all to go back to work and I will resume on Monday, for my official duty,” he said.

NAN reports that Amaechi was among the ministers believed to have performed creditably during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure that ended May 29, 2019.

The former Rivers State governor is credited with reviving the Nigerian Railway line, especially after ensuring the inauguration of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and for executing the Lagos-Ibadan rail project which is almost completed.

Some of the staff, who spoke with newsmen, said that they were happy that Amaechi had returned to continue the good work he had started in the ministry.

They expressed readiness to work with him, while describing his as a brother, mentor and leader that carries everyone along.