Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, was at the weekend bestowed with a prestigious honour of Most Distinguished Alumnus Award.

The ancient city of Ibadan and the University community was agog as the ivory tower welcomed an illustrious alumnus during the 2019 Alumni Lecture.

The atmosphere of the event was laced with emotions as residents of the Ransom Kuti Hall, where Onyema lived as a student years ago, trooped out in their numbers to celebrate him, with several banners bearing glorious inscriptions cheering the Awardee. One of the banners read “Ransom Kuti Hall Welcomes A Great Man, Barr Allen Onyema.”

An elated Chief Onyema thanked the University authority for honouring him, acknowledging that the University helped to prepare him for the task of succeeding in life.

He encouraged the current students to imbibe the ethics of diligence and probity in the quest for, first academic success and then succeeding in their chosen fields of endeavour. He’s of the view that if the students submit to the academic training and character molding for which the University of Ibadan is famous across the world, the sky would only be the starting point of their success.