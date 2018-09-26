Ride-hailing service Uber agreed to pay record $148 million penalty over a massive 2016 data breach, which the company concealed for a year, New York’s attorney general announced on Wednesday.

“This record settlement should send a clear message: we have zero tolerance for those who skirt the law and leave consumer and employee information vulnerable to exploitation,” New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

Uber learned of the breach in November 2016 involving personal information of 57 million riders and drivers, nearly half in the United States, the statement said.