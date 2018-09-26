Reuters

Ride-hailing service Uber agreed to pay record $148 million penalty over a massive 2016 data breach, which the company concealed for a year, New York’s attorney general announced on Wednesday.

“This record settlement should send a clear message: we have zero tolerance for those who skirt the law and leave consumer and employee information vulnerable to exploitation,” New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

Uber learned of the breach in November 2016 involving personal information of 57 million riders and drivers, nearly half in the United States, the statement said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR