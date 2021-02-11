



As part of what it described as COVID-19 measures, the government of the United Arab Emirates has suspended Nigerian airline, Air Peace, from operating inbound passenger flights to the country.

Air Peace management announced the suspension in a statement issued today.

Part of the statement made available to newsmen reads: “The Management of Air Peace wishes to notify the flying public that the UAE Government has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures.





“However, flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected. To this end, Air Peace flight from UAE (Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected. Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.

“Our esteemed customers whose flights are disrupted by this development can send a mail to us via [email protected] for a possible reschedule.”