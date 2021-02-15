



The recent ban on Nigerian travellers by the United Arab Emirates government has been extended, following Emirates Airline’s announcement to its partners that the February 28th date of reopening flights will not be feasible.

According to the announcement, the uplift of passengers on Emirates from Nigeria (LOS & ABV) to Dubai is temporarily suspended up to and including the 10th March 2021.

Affected services are, EK784 LOS-DXB and EK786 ABV-DXB.

In addition, passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter the UAE (whether terminating or connecting onwards).





The circulated message further reads “Flights from Dubai to Nigeria (EK783 DXB-LOS & EK785 DXB-ABV) are not affected by this suspension and these flights will continue to operate as per the published schedule.

“The operational status of EK services from Nigeria after the 10th March 2021, is under review and further updates will be published in due course.

“For passengers affected kindly apply re-booking options provided in our COVID-19 waiver policy previously communicated. We hope to revert to you as soon as possible, regarding the status of our future flights.”

Since the ban of Emirates from the UK and other countries over the new strain of Covid19 virus imported from Dubai, the UAE authorities have hardened its protocols for visitors to Dubai.