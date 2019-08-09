<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ten Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by gunmen last month in Nigeria, were released on Friday.

The sailors were captured on board the Turkish-flagged Paksoy-1 cargo ship in the early hours of July 16 following an attack in the Gulf of Guinea as they sailed from Cameroon to Ivory Coast.

The ship is operated by Kadioglu Maritime and had 18 crew on board when it was attacked by pirates according.

A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said the Turkish foreign ministry and intelligence had been dealing with the matter.

Details on how their release came about were not immediately available.