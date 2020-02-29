<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) and the European Airline, Turkish, have signed a long-term contract that showed the increasing confidence between the organisations.

Mr Tayo Ajakaye, Manager, Communications and Corporate Services of NAHCO said this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Ajakaye said the contract renewal which was signed recently would see that NAHCO handle all Turkish passenger and cargo flights and other ramp activities in all its locations in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the development, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, nahco aviance, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said the decision of the partners to extend the agreement meant a demonstration of trust and confidence the parties had in each other.





Lasisi said: “The fundamental of any relationship is trust. We have been in this relationship with Turkish for decades.

“Over this time, we have come to trust each other and to look out for what is in the best interest of one another.

“We are proud to be chosen consistently over others because of our excellent service delivery and unparalleled customer experience,” he said.

The executive director assured that in the long run, nahco aviance would only have itself to compete with because of the superiority it had set for the industry.

Newsmen report that the company’s 2019 fourth quarter unaudited results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed a revenue of N10.1 billion.