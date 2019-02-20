



A travel agency, Travelstart Nigeria, Tuesday announced a discount of 25% on all local flights booked on its platform from 19-21 February 2019.

The agency said this was necessary in order to ease the financial burden on its customers due to the postponement of the general elections.

A last-minute delay of Nigeria’s general elections by a week was announced by the electoral commission just hours before polls were due. The commission said it postponed the poll due to logistics problem.

Millions of Nigerians had travelled to their hometowns to cast their ballots and many may not be able to do the same again this week.

However, in a bid to reduce the cost and the impact the postponement has had on many travel plans, Travelstart launched a new campaign, Based on Logistics Campaign.

According to the agency, the campaign opens customers to 25% discount on local flight fees and the Travelstart admin fee waiver.

The agency will be waiving its admin fee for customers who want to voluntarily change their flights from departing or arriving on 23 February 2019 and 9 March 2019.

Though customers may still be liable for any airline penalties and ticket price differences, Travelstart will work with all its customers to minimize these necessary fees.

“We are also extending our working hours on Friday to enable us treat all incoming customer requests,” said Travelstart Commercial Manager, Bukky Akomolafe.