Ten ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said eight of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining two would berth with buckwheat and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also said 27 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, diesel, container, buckwheat, soya beans, bulk salt, general cargo, bulk gypsum and petrol were expected at the ports between August 29 and Sept. 6.