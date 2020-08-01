



Tanzania has banned Kenya Airways from flying into the country until further notice.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said in a statement that is has revoked approval granted to Kenya Airways to resume international flights to Tanzania “on reciprocal basis”.

“The authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian government has decided to nullify its approval for Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar effective August 1, 2020 until further notice,” the statement by TCAA director general Hamza. S. Johari said.





The retaliation is a reaction to Kenya’s omission of Tanzania from the list of countries allowed to resume international flights into Kenya effective Saturday.

Earlier this week, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said flights from Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia, Morocco, Ethiopia Canada, Japan, South Korea, UAE, Qatar, Italy, UK France, Switzerland, USA (except California, Florida and Texas) can resume flying to Kenya.

The passengers are required to arrive with Covid-19 negative certificates and body temperature not exceeding 37.5 degrees.