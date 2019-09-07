<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians stranded in South Africa may have to wait longer before returning home, following the lack of traveling documents by most of them.

Air Peace had offered to airlift the Nigerians caught in the web of xenophobic attack on Friday, but it was gathered that the airlift had to be shifted for another three days due to lack of genuine required travelling documents by most of them.

Also, it was gathered that the South African authorities were yet to give the airline landing permit to the airline, which would enable it commence the evacuation exercise.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart Lagos today, it was learnt has been shifted till Monday or Tuesday.

It was gathered that most Nigerians who were supposed to depart from South Africa lacked valid travel documents, including international passports.

A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa said that despite the offer some Nigerians could not come forward to indicate interest in returning back to the country due to lack of papers.

The source however said that the Nigerian Commission in South Africa had commenced procurement of new travel documents for the Nigerians.

The source said: “So far, the Nigerian Commission is on top of the matter as they have made plans to procure travel certificates for them, to enable these Nigerians travel out of the country.

“Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission in South Africa are working tirelessly with Air Peace for the successful evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.”

Besides, it was learnt that Air Peace was required to get landing rights from the South African authorities, which was being processed.

The required documents for the airline, it was learnt would be ready before the end of this week, while the airline hoped to depart South Africa on either Monday or Tuesday.

Recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Wednesday informed the public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, had volunteered to send an aircraft from this Friday to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.