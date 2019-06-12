EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Eight ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The authority made this known in its daily “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos.

NPA said four of the eight vessels were waiting to discharge petrol, while the other four would discharge diesel and frozen fish.

It added that other nine ships were already discharging buckwheat, container, general cargo and base oil, bulk gypsum and bulk fertiliser.

NPA noted that no fewer than 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between June 12 and June 29.

It explained that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk salt, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, petrol and containers.

