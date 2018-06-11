The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says seven ships have arrived at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports and are waiting to berth with petrol and bulk fertilizer.

It also said 29 other ships conveying petroleum products, food and other goods were expected to arrive at the ports from Monday to June 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that not less than seven of the 29 ships will sail in with petrol.

The remaining 22 ships are carrying buckwheat, base oil, frozen fish, steel, diesel, kerosene, diesel, pipes, soya beans, bauxite, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar and container carrying different goods.