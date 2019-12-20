<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A resident of Apapa and a shipping company operator, Aminu Umar, has advised that the presidential taskforce set up to end the perennial Apapa road gridlock be disbanded because it has not been effective.

Umar, who is the chairman of Sea Transport Limited, told newsmen in an interview that the taskforce had failed to solve the gridlock because some of its members did not show commitment to ending the problem.

He identified indiscipline and corruption as the two major causes of the Apapa gridlock.

He said the taskforce had failed to hold anyone responsible since it was set up and wondered if it was doing any positive thing at all.

He said business owners around Apapa port are losing billions of dollars to the gridlock and called on the federal government to adopt a new measure to tackle the problem.

To this end, he said trucks shouldn’t be allowed to park on the road.

He also said anti-corruption agencies should beam their searchlights at the port to fish out corrupt officials who deliberately allowed trucks to park wrongly on the road.