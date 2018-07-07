The senator representing Rivers East district in the National Assembly, Senator Andrew Uchendu has called on the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt International Airport, to fast-tract the remodelling of the domestic terminal of the airport.

Uchendu made the call while speaking to newsmen at Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, during a visit to the airport to inspect ongoing projects and state of facilities.

The senator said, “I am impressed by the level of construction work at the new Port Harcourt International Airport terminal, and I must give kudos to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his team for a job well done.

“However, I am not impressed by the slow pace of the contractor handling the remodelling of the domestic terminal of the airport, hence I am demanding for acceleration of work.

“The reconstruction of the local wing of the airport was awarded when I was a member of the House of Representatives, and it is unfortunate that since then, the project has still not been completed.

“As the senator representing the area where this airport is domiciled, I am concerned, and that is why I came here today to assess things by myself.

“Nigerians and Rivers people are not happy with the progress of work being done here and I think it is in the interest of everybody to ensure that this work is completed and very soon too.

“As the Senator representing this Senatorial District, I will try and reach out to the authorities in charge to find out what the problems are. If it is a problem of funding or a budget-related issue, then there are certain things that some of us can do, so that by October or November, the local wing can be completed.

“If the problem is from the contractor, then I will report him to the Minister of Transportation and his team, so that they can take any necessary action that will accelerate the pace of work. All we want is progress.”