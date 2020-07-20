



The former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the proposed increment in fare for commuters travelling en route the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

Mr Sani described as “unfair, unjust and unacceptable”, the proposition of an increase made by the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Upon the announcement of resumption of rail transportation, Amaechi, at an event last weekend, said passengers on Abuja-Kaduna railway might have to pay double the transport fare.

As reported by a national daily, the minister disclosed the proposed increase while inspecting the Itakpe-Warri railway corridor.

“In fact, this is more like a test run. I told them I want only 30 persons and I’m sure we are more than that. So imagine what happens when you have to deal with passengers. This test run will make us go back to the drawing board.”

“The first thing we will put in place, when we get approval, is that the cost of transportation from Abuja to Kaduna will double, because each coach takes 88 passengers, but we will reduce it to 40 and the price will increase. We will need to talk to the President before we move on,” Amaechi reportedly said.

When asked to provide clarification on Mr Amaechi’s statement, the spokesperson of the transport ministry, Eric Ojikwe, told newsmen that the increment is one of the expected effects of COVID-19.





“Because of COVID-19 and the spacing. Just like it is at the airport,” he said on Monday.

Ojikwe, however, declined to disclose the proposed percentage or the amount to be added.

Reacting to the proposal, Sani said the increase will be an insensitive action by the Buhari-led administration, considering the killings and kidnappings ravaging the region at the moment.

“The North West is currently ravaged by bandits, killings and kidnappings and the railway is the only available lifeline, safe corridor and succour for the masses of the people; Increase in fare is an undisguised act of insensitivity.

“While the President is commended for completing the Rail line, working on others and making it functional, such an achievement should not be destroyed by an arbitrary and cruel increase.

“Our roads have been taken over by kidnappers, our rails should not be blocked by exorbitant fares by the Ministry of transportation.” He said the Kaduna Abuja train is literally the ”oxygen ventilator for transportation in the North West and must not be made unaffordable,” the statement read.

Mr Shehu then urged Mr Buhari to intervene and stop the increase, stating that “when the trains are made unaffordable, the masses are herded for Kidnappers and Bandits.”