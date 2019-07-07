<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iyom Uche Ekwunife, Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Airpeace Airlines, on the successful inception of its international flight from Lagos to Dubai, UAE yesterday.

Speaking to journalists at a reception organized by Airpeace at the arrival wing of Dubai International Airport, Shajar, Senator Ekwunife said that her “joy knows no bounds as she was opportune to be part of this historic event. I am very proud of this remarkable achievement by Airpeace, as it shows their corporate doggedness and their determination to succeed in their business against all odds”.

The senator, who was one of the passengers on the maiden to Dubai, described her experience on the flight as “very pleasant, peaceful and convenient”.

She explained that “the flight duration actually seemed shorter than all other flights I have taken to Dubai. Their prices are very competitive and affordable, and their services compare favourably with other international airlines. Above all, I believe that as Nigerians, we have an obligation to patronize our own local businesses to enable them grow and be in business.

“One of the ways to discourage capital flight from Nigeria is to support our local businesses and encourage them to succeed in our difficult and competitive environment. This is the reason I decided to join Airpeace on this maiden flight, to support Airpeace, and stand in solidarity with them on this momentous occasion”.

Other notable personalities who were part of the flight were former Anambra State governor and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Chairman of Airpeace and his wife, Senators, top businessmen and women, among others.

The passengers were received on arrival in Dubai by the Nigeria’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirate (UAE), Mohammed Dansanta Rimi.