Installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) within and around the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA) Kano would soon be completed to boost safety and security at the premier airport in the country.

The regional manager, Alhaji Bello Giade, who disclosed this in an interview recently said the project, when completed would cover the whole of the terminal buildings, runway, car park, access gate among others.

According to Giade, the installation became necessary in other to encourage airlines especially foreign ones to fly into the airport stressing that a lot of security issues were raised concerning the airport.

Giade, who expressed satisfaction with the level of improved security and safety measures at the airport, commended the state and federal governments for embarking on the CCTV installation.

“The state government intervened and came to our aid, because Emirates want to come back to Kano and the state government is very interested in bringing the airline back to operate. The CCTV will cover the land, air side and terminal,” he said.

According to him, some foreign airlines have were interested in operating to the airport but raised some security issues about the airport adding that more international operations would commence as soon as the whole area was covered.

Giade, who also doubles as the MAKIA airport manager, said the coverage would immensely help their operations by boosting security at the airport. On the on going construction work at the Chinese terminal in Kano, Giade said the contractor was on site adding that about 70 per cent of work has been done.

“They are even working at the apron and they are on site. About 70 per cent of work has been completed,” he noted.

On the recently introduced cashless policy by FAAN, the airport manager said it was a welcome development aimed at improving the revenue base of the organisation but called on the management of FAAN to assist in the automation of the MAKIA access gate and car park.

According to Giade, the Executive Order has solved a lot of problems at the airport stressing that various agencies now comply with the federal government’s directives.

Giade decried the poor power supply at the airport saying that the management of the airport pay N15million monthly to PHCN as light bill as a result on increase in the tariff.

He called on the management of FAAN for the installation of a dedicated feeder pillar at the airport to reduce the problems associated with the transmission of electricity to the airport.

The airport manager attributed the absence of touts at the airport as a result of close working relationship with other security agencies.