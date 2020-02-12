<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The contractor handling the 2nd Niger Bridge, Julius Berger Plc, on Tuesday said it had mobilised 1,300 workers and 450 equipment to site to enable it to complete the project in 2022.

The company’s project supervisor, Friedrich Wieser, stated this when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), inspected the Anambra axis of the project.

Wieser said,” The bridge is being designed in line with applicable standard. We already have 1,300 workers working on this project and 425 equipment are on the project site.”

He said work on the project had reached 33 per cent completion.





“We’re currently doing sand filling of a 7km access road to the bridge and it will be completed by September this year.

”The entire project would be completed in February 2022. For now, we have no challenges,” Wieser stated.

Responding, Fashola said President Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about the completion of the project as planned.

Fashola added, “This is a missed opportunity of the past that has become today’s responsibility. This is a front and centre project for Mr President to improve infrastructure to develop the economy.”

Fashola, who also inspected the Onitsha/Enugu Expressway, was briefed on the progress of work by the Controller of Works, Mr Adeyemo Ajani.