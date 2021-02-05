



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody two suspects linked with the SAR3.1million (Saudi Arabian Riyal) seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday.

At the official exchange rate, the seized money translates to about N315milliion cash.

Newsmen was, on Friday, informed by sources familiar with the case but not authorised to speak on it that the suspects and the money were apprehended by Customs officers on Monday.





They were handed over to the operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the EFCC on Thursday, the sources said.

The money was said to have been sealed in brown envelopes and transported in large bags commonly called ‘Ghana must go’.

The sources said the bags were intercepted at the baggage hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, after being freighted to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airline flight.

While confirming the arrest, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the EFCC, said the suspects had made useful statements.