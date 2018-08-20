Another large turnout of passengers travelling to celebrate Sallah in Osun State besieged Iddo Railway Terminus on Monday to board the free train ride of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that large turnout of passengers was also witnessed on Sunday when the exercise began for this year’s Eld-el-Kabir celebrations.

Governor Aregbesola began the free train ride programme on his assumption of office as governor about seven and half years ago.

The free trains ferry Osun indigenes in Lagos to Osogbo to celebrate the annual celebration.

Some of the stranded passengers, who spoke to NAN correspondent, said that it was painful missing the trip.

Jerry Oche, the Lagos State District Manager of NRC, said that the passengers were more than available coaches could carry.

Oche said that two special trains were available to convey the travellers to Osun to accommodate those who were left behind on Sunday.

He said that the corporation would run two trips on Monday to take stranded passengers.

He said: “We are running two trips today with 10 coaches each and each coach will carry 96 passengers.

“The first trip leaves by 10.00 a.m., while the second trip moves by 12 noon to 1.00 p.m. to ensure that many people benefited from the gesture as arranged by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola.”

NAN reports that hundreds of Osun-bound passengers, who had gathered at the Iddo Terminal of the NRC in Lagos for the free train ride of the Osun Government for Sallah, were also stranded on Sunday.

Many of the travellers had pleaded with the state government to provide more coaches or extend the days of the exercise.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared August 21 and 22 as public holiday for Sallah celebration.