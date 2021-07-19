Sallah: FAAN bars police ordelies, others from airports

As Muslim faithful celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir across the country on Tuesday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has stopped protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries from accessing the airports except they are travelling alongside their principals.

The Authority also assured all airport users that the nation’s airports are fully ready to play host to air travellers during and after the festivity.

In a press statement by the general manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, a copy which was made available to newsmen, she said only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

She said, “To ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during this celebration, the Authority has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by relevant government agencies.

“Other facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture have been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports.

“While we advise intending passengers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we also want to re-emphasise that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are travelling alongside their principals. Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.”