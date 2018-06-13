The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured airport users that its network were fully ready to accommodate passengers during and after the Eid-El-Mubarak celebration.

Its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Federal Government had declared June 15 and 18 as public holidays to mark the Sallah celebration.

Yakubu said that FAAN had put in place necessary facilities and infrastructure to ensure safe passage and a delightful experience at all the nation’s airports.

According to her, this is in line with FAAN’s core mandate of ensuring seamless facilitation of air travellers.

She said: “We advise all our esteemed passengers and airport users to always get to the airports early enough as we envisage a surge in traffic.

“This will enable them to complete their check-in formalities in good time and prevent the embarrassment of missing flights.

“We will also like to remind users that our airports are now cashless as all payments to the authority should be done electronically.”

Yakubu also reiterated the FAAN’s commitment to its core values of safety, security and comfort.