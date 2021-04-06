



Managing Director, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Mr. Basil Agboarumi, has restated the need for government to look into handling companies’ plea to get duty waivers on importation of aviation and spares, explaining that like aircraft, equipment are expensive to come by as they cost millions in foreign exchange.

This is just as he identified heavy charges in Nigeria as part of the hindrances militating against export business in the country, stressing that something needs to be done to improve exports and earn foreign exchange in the country.

Agboarumi, who spoke to newsmen at the weekend, also said they had sent documentation and representation to the Ministry of Aviation and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in hope that the issue can be looked at and given speedy approval and implementation.

The SAHCO boss said: ”We felt that no matter what government is doing for the airlines, ground handling should be included and benefit from it too. It is just the same way aircraft are gotten from abroad that is our own are brought in because none of our equipment is manufactured in Nigeria.

“We also place orders so that the manufacturers do them. We pay quite a lot of money to get in our handling equipment. We believe that what should be done is that same kind of waivers that the airlines are enjoying should also be extended to us to make life easier for us.





“We are taking our case to the government, Ministry of Aviation and the NCAA as the representative of government in the aviation industry.

“The last point was NCAA requesting for some information from us and some of the things that we learnt has to do with the issues have been raised in some higher places and they needed to submit data and positions.

“So we submitted our position and I believe that they have taken it from us and we are expecting a feedback from government in that regard. We believe governments should look at us.”

On how much SAHCO could save if given waiver on import duties, he estimated huge sums, expressing sadness that they spent as much as N36 million to clear just one equipment.

He said: “It is huge. Everything we bring in. We spent N36 million to clear one of our equipment recently. Sometimes, you have some of our equipment that goes as much as one million dollars. We have equipment like that.

“As I talk to you, there are equipment we placed orders for since early 2020. By the time pandemic started, we still wanted to go on but we couldn’t raise funds. There was one that finished manufacturing and we couldn’t have money to pay, so they have to give it to another ground handling company.

“Sometimes, it takes about 6 months to produce ground handling equipment. These are some of the challenges. We fabricate those ones we have the capacity to do.”