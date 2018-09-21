The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria said it has resolved the lingering internal crisis and has accepted Mr Osapamwan Eriyo as the National President.

Alhaji Muhammed Musa, the RTEAN Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos state.

Musa said the challenges facing the association at the national level had been resolved, adding members have resolved to accept Eriyo as the new national president.

“We have resolved the recent factional crisis in our association, we all accept Eriyo as our national president and all other National Executive Council (NEC) remain intact.

“There is no disagreement in the association anymore; we are one body now, no more factional crisis.

“These crises only lasted for two weeks and we have settled,’’ he said.

According to him, members have decided to shun divisive tendencies and work for the development and progress of the union.

Musa, who is also the Deputy National President in charge of Administration, said crisis in any organisation would not bring progress and growth, noting that only peace could guarantee development.

NAN also recalled that a faction of the association had on September 5 announced the removal of the national president over alleged infractions, including violation of the union’s constitution.