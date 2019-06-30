<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Kwara state have expressed their readiness to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its anti-graft war in the country, just as the EFCC said preventive measure is the best way to succeed in its ongoing fight against corruption.

RETAN chair in the state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Onikijipa revealed the association’s resolve when he led his executive to the Ilorin zonal office of the anti-graft agency at the weekend.

Onikijipa hailed EFCC in its fight against corruption.

Onikijipa said: “The union commends the acting chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu for his leadership style since his assumption as the head of the leading anti-graft agency in Nigeria and pray God to guide and protect you.”

He said that “you will agree with me that corruption is not a one man’s business because all hands need to be on deck in the fight against the menace and we urge Nigerians to be vigilant and report all cases of economic and financial crimes to the commission”

He assured that RTEAN would do everything within its reach to support the commission in the fight against financial crimes in the country.

In a remark, Ilorin zonal head of the commission, Isyaku Sharu said “our duty does not end in arresting and prosecuting people, we are changing lives for good, and we must look at preventive mechanism.

According to Mr. Sharu, “Fighting corruption is not a one man’s business, it is a collective responsibility, we collect information from members of the public. Information is key, intelligence is key, you relate with the lowest, middle and highest, so you get information, I appeal to you to partner with the EFCC in the ongoing fight against corruption.”