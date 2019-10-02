<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The new caretaker committee chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Titilayo Akibu, has sought for the support of members of the association in the running of its affairs.

Akibu was recently appointed alongside 14 other members by the national leadership of the Association.

The newly inaugurated chairman stated this while addressing newsmen on Abeokuta, shortly after its inaugural meeting, held at the RTEAN state secretariat, in Abeokuta.

He urged members to shun any act culpable of undermining the peace and progress of the association in particular and state in general.

The RTEAN boss promised to carry all members along in the scheme of things in the association, explaining that the leadership issue which rocked the association in the last one year had been put to rest.

“I want to assure members of our union that no one will be left out in the scheme of things as the caretaker committee carries out its duties. The leadership crisis which engulfed Ogun RTEAN since last year has been finally resolved and I enjoin our members to continue with their activities in a peaceful manner. A few hours ago, I had a meeting with the CP, where I pledged that our members will be law-abiding.

“This meeting, which is the first to be held at our state secretariat since December last year, is to sue for peace and enlist the support as well as the cooperation of the zonal chairmen. I hereby reiterate the caretaker committee’s resolve to ensure peaceful operations and welfare of union members. Any member who feels aggrieved shouldn’t hesitate to formally channel such grievances to the state secretariat of our union and prompt action will be taken”. Akibu stated.