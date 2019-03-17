



Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has said the ongoing construction of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line project would witness speedy execution following the return of the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) to site.

The Chinese Contractors, CCECC, had gone back to their country during Nigeria’s 2019 general elections citing company’s policy but has just come back to the country as major part of the elections have been concluded.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the railway project at the weekend, Amaechi, charged the CCECC to work hard to complete it before the rainy season would start.

Amaechi, noted that the project would activate new vista of opportunities in terms of job creation and economic activities.

“The most important update is that they should go back to site. There are places that they are doing civil works and we are pushing now that they must complete civil works before the rain starts. That should be the update. They have promised that before we come back on the 28 of March, they have gone far with the civil work. They promised that before the March 28, they should be able to get to kilometre 95 with the track” he said.

Amaechi, who was accompanied by Nigerian Railway Management and other notable people in the transport sector, started inspection of ongoing works from railway yard, Ebutte Metta, Lagos, to Ibadan, urging the CCECC workers to ensure closure of gaps between kilometre 75 to kilometre 95 for laying of track to commence

The minister said the contractors promised that track-laying would be done up to Kilometre 95 before the end of March, while formation will be complete up to Kilometre 120.

According to minister, once formation is complete up to Kilometre 120, track-laying could also be completed in the first week of April.

Amaechi was accompanied on the test run by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun State, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake of Igbaland, the Senate Committee Chairman, Gbenga Ashafa, Managing Director, CCECC, among others.