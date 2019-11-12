<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday said that 301 persons died in 617 auto crashes recorded in Ogun between January and October.

Clement Oladele, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, said this at the 2019 “Ember Months” road safety campaign rally held at Asero park, Abeokuta.

The theme of the programme is: “Road Safety is a State of the Mind, Road Traffic Crash is Absence of Mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive.”

Oladele explained that over 1,723 accident victims were rescued to various hospitals across the state during the period under review.

The FRSC boss revealed that from January to October, road traffic crashes had increased by 43 per cent compared to 2018, adding that the number of deaths also increased by 23 per cent.

“FRSC rescue teams, however, within the same period of January to October recorded increase in number of rescued victims from road traffic crashes from 1,529 last year to 1,793 this year.

“Our internal performance evaluations have caused the FRSC Ogun State Command to double its operations and activities to meet the rising rate of road traffic crashes in the state,” he said.

He said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in response to FRSC’s reports of road traffic crashes at diversion areas along construction zones had agreed to remove all traffic diversions along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway by December 15.

He stated that the command would carry out 24-hour surveillance along the Lagos – Ibadan and other major highways in the State.

”We will also deploy 1,700 Regular and Special Marshals, 35 patrol vehicles, four life support ambulances, five patrol bikes and a heavy-duty tow truck to support a robust ember months special patrol operations,” he said.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended the initiative of the FRSC for organising the programme.

Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the statistics on road traffic crashes recorded in the year was worrisome.

The governor assured the corps of government’s continuous support while urging then transportation unions to see the FRSC as partners in progress.

Abiodun promised that the state government would continue to fix bad roads across the state.

Present at the event include representatives of the Nigerian Army, NSCDC, TRACE and other stakeholders like members of the transport unions in the state.