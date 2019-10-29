<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The riders of a bike hailing company in Nigeria OPay have protested against the incessant harassment by the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos state.

“What is happening is ticketing problem,” Adedamola a rider told newsmen in Ikeja.

Adedamola said the riders protested on Monday because they were asked to pay N1500 by NURTW members instead of the initial N500 they were paying.

The riders who spoke with newsmen said the constant extortions they faced in the hands of the different unions at Lagos parks was eating deep into their earning and not in tandem with what the management of Opay told them when they were signing up as riders.

“When we came in what they told us from the inception is that there is no ticket,” Adedamola said.

“There is nobody that will disturb you that is why many of us left the local bajaj for cooperate bike.”

“You go outside there, they will ask you to buy tickets. When you call the office the management will say we should pay that they will refund you.”

He said they have escalated the issues to the company several times but little or nothing has been done to address it

OPay’s senior director of operations, Ridwan Olalere, told newsmen that the company was working on the issue they have been in touch with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and road transport workers union.

“These conversations are taking some time as we continue to engage with each other,” Olalere said.

“The ultimate goal for us is to reach an agreement that will see every party content with the outcome. We are working very hard to ensure the rider experience is free of any hassle.”