Gibraltar has released the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, according to the Gibraltar Chronicle.

The tanker was seized by Royal Marines in the Mediterranean last month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Authorities in Gibraltar have reportedly received assurances from Tehran that the ship will not unload its cargo in Syria.

This comes after the US tried to stop the tanker’s release, despite attempts by authorities in London and the British overseas territory to ease tensions with Iran.