<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coscharis Motor says it will commence the production of two Renault models, Logan and Duster, in Nigeria this month.

This is coming after its parent company, the Coscharis Group, sealed a partnership deal with the French automaker, thus paving the way for the return of Renault brand of vehicles to the country.

Alliance Autos Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of CFAO, was the authorised distributor of the Renault vehicles in Nigeria before the arrangement was discontinued some years ago.

Coscharis said in a statement obtained by newsmen on Friday, which was signed by its General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr Abiona Babarinde, that “precisely on the 18th of July 2019, Renault will make a giant stride back into the Nigeria market.”

According to the firm, the two Renault variants will be assembled in the existing Coscharis assembly facility in Lagos.

“Additionally, Renault Kwid and Renault Oroch will be imported as Complete Built Unit in due course of the partnership,” the statement added.

The President of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, said, “This partnership is to showcase another initiative by our great organisation through one of our subsidiaries, Coscharis Motors, to further create value as a key player in the automobile industry in Nigeria.

“We are glad to celebrate the confidence the renowned brand, Renault, has reposed in us to represent them in Nigeria. This milestone marks another step in the evolution of our organisation towards remaining timeless in its relevance.”

According to Maduka, this partnership is to further delight the esteemed loyal customers and prospects alike towards providing them a bouquet of more options and value for money.