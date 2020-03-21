<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan Section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be closing down Ilupeju and Ogunmokun Level Crossing for the laying of tracks on the right side along the level crossings of the aforementioned.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Ilupeju Level Crossing will be closed down on Sunday 22nd of March from 6.00 pm to 6.00 am Monday 23rd of March and also from 6.00 pm Monday 23rd to 6.00 am Tuesday 24th of March, 2020.

In the same vein, Ogunmokun Level Crossing will be closed down on Thursday 26th March from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm of the same day.





Alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of the closure. Motorists plying Ilupeju axis on the allotted days for construction works will be diverted to Ogunmokun Crossing to access Mushin Road, Oshodi and Surulere and subsequently, when Ogunmokun is closed, Ilupeju Level Crossing will be opened for use. Other alternative routes include; Yaba Crossing and Jibowu.

The closure has been slated at this time, to ensure there is a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks, therefore Road users are advised to comply with the Traffic diversions to minimize inconveniences in movements.

Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of the larger populace.