The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Akanni Doherty Street, Ashade, from June 28 to June 30, 2019.

The state government said this was due to preparation for the ongoing Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam, the state government explained that the closure was to allow the contractors of the project, CCECC and Devine Gate Ltd, relocate and interconnect the 700mm diameter public water main in the said area.

It said the exercise would also involve excavation across the said road, as well as the laying of high density polyethylene pipes, backfilling and compaction.

“Motorists and the general public are hereby urged to use alternative routes around the area to ensure a hitch-free traffic,” the statement added.