Qatar Airways says it has increased its service to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, to two daily flights starting from July 1, 2021.

The airline made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

The development, which the airline attributed to its “response to high demand”, will be operated through the Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class.

“This frequency increase will offer passengers even more flexibility to travel on board with the highest standards of hygiene measures and to enjoy a seamless travel experience on board at Hamad International Airport,” the statement reads.

Reacting to the development, Hendrik Du Preez, vice-president of Qatar Airways, Africa, said Nigeria remains an important market to the airline.





“Nigeria is a very important market to us and we will continue to offer more travel options and seamless connectivity to the largest network of destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America,” he said.

“After just under a year of resuming flights to Lagos and launching to Abuja, following the challenges imposed by the pandemic, it is a testament to the resilience of the African region that we have now increased our frequency to Lagos. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy our world-class hospitality and service.”

Qatar Airways currently operates over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

The airline also operates three weekly flights from Abuja, connecting more passengers from Nigeria to the airline’s expanding network to over 140 destinations.