Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of any blame in the alleged refusal of the Nigerian aviation regulator to issue a licence to the Bayelsa International Airport to commence commercial operations despite the absence of any serious safety concern.

The governor, who led Bayelsans on a tour of the airport facility, noted that “Buhari does not have a reputation for pettiness to play politics with the development of the country.”

Dickson in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said that he was optimistic that the President would call for the necessary action on the lingering issue when it is brought to his attention.

He said that some overzealous officials of the Ministry of Aviation were playing politics with a purely developmental and infrastructural issue.

Dickson said, “I don’t think the issue of the delay or refusal to issue the operational licence to the Bayelsa International Airport after months of liaising with the Nigeria Aviation Authorities for regulatory approval has anything to do with Mr. President.

“President Buhari, I believe, does not have a reputation for playing politics with development. I am of the view that he is not aware of the details of what is happening around our airport and when he knows, the appropriate steps would be taken and we will get our licence.

“What is happening is that some overzealous officials of the ministry and parastatal are politicising a purely developmental issue at the behest of primitive APC officials.

“I don’t believe President Buhari will condescend to the level of playing politics with development as some people are trying to portray him.”