President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed all nation’s seaports to be connected by rail for improved evacuation of cargoes to the hinterland.

This was even as the President said his administration is presently constructing 25 major highways and 44 roads across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking yesterday when he declared open the International Association of Ports and Harbour (IAPH) conference hosted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Abuja, President Buhari said his administration is committed to rebuilding infrastructure that supports multimodal means of transportation from the ports to the hinterland.

He said: “This administration that I am privileged to lead is committed to rebuilding infrastructure that supports multimodal means of transportation from the ports to the hinterland.

“We understand that this interconnectivity will improve the country’s economic competitiveness as targeted under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. So for starters, I have directed that every port must be have complement of rail infrastructure. Our projections is that by the end of 2021, we will have standard gauge railway across the main North-South trading route.

“We have insisted on the stimulation activities on our inland waterways. Major inland river channels are being dredged with adequate channel markings for ease of navigation all the way through the Easter and Northern parts of the country.”

The President who disclosed that factor deciding the competitiveness of the nation’s ports is the efficiency with which cargoes are evacuated to and from the ports, said connectivity is an area in which port operations in Africa needs a lot of intervention.

He however expressed confidence that the conference would collectively seek lasting solutions to the challenges that port operations face on the continent.

“The theme of the conference, African Ports and Hinterland Connectivity is itself a testament of the determination of the organisers of the conference to collectively seek lasting solutions to the challenges that port operations face on the continent.

“After the issues of adequate security and transparency, the one other important factor deciding the competitiveness of ports is that efficiency with which cargoes are evacuated to and from the ports. This, without doubt is an area in which port operations in Africa needs a lot of intervention.

He also disclosed that even though Africa is divided by physical national boundaries, they are all connected by water which is a natural source of connectivity.

Also speaking, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the administration appreciates the importance of the maritime industry to trade facilitation, adding that optimising the maritime potential is totally dependent on the efficient transportation of cargo from port locations into the various destination of use.

He said the government is pursuing the reactivation and extension of railway networks all seaports across the country to facilitate the ease of transporting cargoes.

He also disclosed that work has commenced on remodeling the existing narrow gauge rail lines on the Apapa corridor of the Lagos – Ibadan rail network into standard gauge for seamless transportation of people and goods, he expressed optimism that the Lagos-Ibadan rail network would be commissioned later this year or early next year, noting that the construction work is progressing at a rapid pace.

Managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and Vice President, IAPH (Africa), Hadiza Bala Usman, said there is no doubt that Africa holds a special place in the global maritime space, with 39 of the 54 countries on the continent endowed with littoral assets, the development of the continent is to a large extent tied to the optimal exploitation of its vast maritime resources.

Over 20 counties and about 10 international organisations were present at the three days conference which started yesterday.