There was disquiet in Idu, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday, following power outage when President Muhammad Buhari was about to give his address at the commissioning of the Abuja Light Rail Project.

Following the outage, there was anxiety as political aides were seen rushing from one end of the podium to another, in an attempt to rectify the problem.

President Buhari simply went ahead with his speech, using the available public address system while participants were seen murmuring and clapping.

It was at the end of his speech that power was restored.

The outage happened in the presence of the China Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and serving ministers.

Meanwhile, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, told the gathering that “the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is an integral part of the FCT Transportation Masterplan, designed primarily to transport large number of commuters and goods between Satellite Towns into the Metropolitan Public Transport system and the different Phases of the Federal Capital City (FCC).