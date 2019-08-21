<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The popular Costain Bus Stop in Lagos State has been relocated temporarily to an open space in front of the National Theatre, Iganmu, newsmen report.

Newsmen, who monitored the relocation on Wednesday, report that commercial buses were no longer allowed to load and offload passengers at the usual bus stop.

Newsmen also report that the relocation was occasioned by the ongoing construction of the new Costain Bridge, as part of the Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project.

The newly-reappointed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had, in November 2017, announced that Jibowu and Costain bridges would be demolished to give way for the laying of tracks of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railways.

NAN also reports that the relocation has disorganised both traffic and commercial activities at the usual bus stop.

The development had made commercial bus operators and tricycles plying Ojuelegba, Lawanson, Onipanu, Palm Groove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ketu and Mile 12, Ikorodu en route Costain to be finding their base in the new place.

As commuters were seen moving up and down, trying to locate where to board buses to their different destinations, commercial transporters were busy using bells to call passengers.

Petty traders were also seen around the place arranging for where to display their goods, with welders busy constructing a shed at the temporary bus stop.

Speaking with newsmen, Ugochukwu Ogbonna, a commercial bus driver, said the relocation was not a bad idea, adding however that many commuters and transport operators had yet to adapt to it.

Mr Ogbonna said that this had resulted in commercial bus drivers exerting extra time and energy to get their buses loaded.

Another commercial bus operator, Jimoh Alao, said: “It is good. With time, both passengers and transport operators will get used to the new bus stop and there will not be any stress again,”