<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday morning took over the toll gate at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following a disagreement between aviation unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the managers of the facility, Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Limited, otherwise known as I-CUBE.

The security officers were deployed to restore peace as the crisis between FAAN and I-CUBE, which began on Monday continued on Tuesday morning.





While the presence of the officials has restored peace to the area, it has also provided free access to motorists as the toll gate has been left open for everyone to pass freely.

FAAN workers led by union leaders on Monday dislodged I-CUBE workers by drafting personnel from the agency’s commercial department to control toll collection.

The workers alleged that I-CUBE’s contract with FAAN expired over a year ago.