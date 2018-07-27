Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos state governor, on Thursday met with maritime unions and stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the longing gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

Osinbajo had ordered the evacuation of trucks from the Apapa expressway.

The vice-president inspected the state of the road after meeting with stakeholders and maritime unions in order to find a lasting solution to the gridlock.