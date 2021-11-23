Passengers stranded at airports as air traffic controllers embark on warning strike

Thousands of passengers at airports nationwide are stranded following notice of strike by air traffic controllers.

Air traffic controllers attached to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) are enforcing work station rules, which has increased separation time for aircraft from five minutes to twenty minutes.

Many airlines are severely affected by the development forcing passengers to be stranded at departure halls in airports across the country.

At the MMA2, and General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos, scores of passengers are stranded and frustrated following their inability to board airplanes to their destinations.