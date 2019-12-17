<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A passenger who was caught smoking onboard Air Peace flight P4 7558 of December 11, 2019, from Sharjah – Lagos, has been found guilty by an Ogba Magistrate Court and sentenced to two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying 200,000 Naira as a fine.

The passenger was seen smoking a cigarette before the airline’s flight attendant, Adewale Oyebade, accosted him.

According to a statement released by the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, the act contravened a standing global aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

He stated that the efforts of Oyebade must be commended as his safety consciousness made him expose the passenger who was secretly carrying out the act.

According to Olisa, the flight attendant noticed the passenger’s prohibited act while doing his routine safety checks saying: “Let us use this opportunity to reiterate Air Peace’s commitment to global safety standards. We are fully committed to the safety of our passengers and will not compromise that stance for anything”.

He charged the flying public to make it an obligation to comply with all established flight safety standards even as he added that such measures were meant for their well-being.

The spokesperson, who lauded the court for a speedy judgment, thanked the airline’s passengers for their continued patronage and promised safer and more comfortable flights as 2020 approaches.